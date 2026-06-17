948 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

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More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,561.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.61. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,913.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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