9,492 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Acquired by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,492 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of South Shore Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,778 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,176,000. Summa Corp. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 635,153 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $118,456,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 412,326 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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