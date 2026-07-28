95,300 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO Acquired by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VECO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veeco Instruments Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of VECO opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Veeco Instruments's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 16,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,167,811.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,036.80. This represents a 60.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 339,055 shares of company stock valued at $20,705,270 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

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