9,639 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Bought by Fund Advisors of America Inc FL

Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Cloudflare comprises 1.7% of Fund Advisors of America Inc FL's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 118,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total transaction of $74,105.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,466,795.60. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,477 shares of company stock worth $98,173,864. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.77. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $276.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.88, a PEG ratio of 399.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Article Title

Several recent notes point to a potential technical rebound for Cloudflare, with a hammer chart pattern suggesting support and analysts citing rising earnings estimate revisions as a possible catalyst for a near-term reversal. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

Cloudflare’s June 4 acquisition of VoidZero could strengthen its developer platform by bringing high-performance JavaScript tools like Vite and Vitest into its edge network, supporting the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Article Title

Citizens maintained a constructive view on Cloudflare after Investor Day, while other recent analyst updates kept the stock in focus and helped support sentiment around its AI and security growth opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article Title

Insider selling has been a recurring headline, including CFO Thomas Seifert’s sale of 10,000 shares and insider Michelle Zatlyn’s larger sale, which can weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Negative Sentiment: Cloudflare is also facing governance concerns after JLens urged shareholders to withhold votes for two directors, creating a headline risk ahead of the June 30 annual meeting. Article Title

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here