96,475 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by North Dakota State Investment Board

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $43,387,000. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of North Dakota State Investment Board's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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