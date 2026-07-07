9,650 Shares in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,650 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PKG alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $236.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.46. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $189.03 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Packaging Corporation of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Packaging Corporation of America wasn't on the list.

While Packaging Corporation of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here