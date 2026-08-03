9,738 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,738 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 80 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $567.38.

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Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CRS opened at $520.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.81. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $625.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $552.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 earnings exceeded expectations: Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. CRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an ambitious growth trajectory: Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG became more bullish: BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside.

BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain positive but targets are being recalibrated: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish.

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance was mixed relative to estimates: Carpenter reported quarterly revenue of $679.7 million. Although revenue increased year over year, it was below the $863.3 million consensus cited in one report, creating a potential concern despite the EPS beat and strong profitability.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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