9,741 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Acquired by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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