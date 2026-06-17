98,511 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. $DSP Purchased by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Viant Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Norwood Investment Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.16% of Viant Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,042 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,136 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viant Technology news, Director Max O. Valdes sold 3,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $40,530.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,449 shares in the company, valued at $352,504.53. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,125 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $101,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 208,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,568. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 248,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.43% of the company's stock.

Viant Technology Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $745.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Viant Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSP

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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