98,800 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,800 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.14% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,560 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2,829.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

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A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. DNB Markets set a $9.00 price objective on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research set a $37.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,211.26. This trade represents a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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