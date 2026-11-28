Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 99,471 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

These are some of the GOOG stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More.

ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More.

Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and approaching lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during specified periods, with one report linking claims to alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro delays. The allegations are not established findings, but the litigation headlines may weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.69 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $485.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $410.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a "mkt outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.85.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

Featured Stories

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