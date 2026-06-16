99,498 Shares in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Purchased by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. Sienna Gestion owned about 0.06% of Aercap as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Aercap by 282.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aercap by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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