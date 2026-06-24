A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $122.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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