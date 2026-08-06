A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Position Lessened by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 733,620 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3,481.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Research cut A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

See Also

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