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A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
A. O. Smith logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its A. O. Smith stake 13.7% to 1,076,784 shares (0.77% ownership) worth about $72.0 million, while institutional investors own roughly 76.1% of the company.
  • A. O. Smith reported quarterly EPS of $0.90, beating estimates of $0.84, though revenue of $912.5M slightly missed expectations; the company posted a 14.26% net margin and 29.51% return on equity.
  • The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 ($1.44 annualized, ~2.2% yield) with an ex-dividend date of April 30, and analysts have a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Hold" with a $74.89 target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,159 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of A. O. Smith worth $72,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $82,126.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,732.39. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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