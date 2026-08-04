A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,481.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AOS opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $81.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 13.15%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. A. O. Smith's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings lowered A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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