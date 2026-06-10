AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,774 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.71% of AAON worth $44,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 512.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after buying an additional 3,966,088 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after buying an additional 1,138,658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 136.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $180,675,000 after buying an additional 1,115,566 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $67,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAON's revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $606,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $421,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,868.83. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 155,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

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AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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