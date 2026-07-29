AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,410 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 162,926 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of AAON worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. AAON's payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,543,868.83. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $2,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 118,580 shares of company stock valued at $16,321,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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