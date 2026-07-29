AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,153 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.56% of AAR worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company's stock.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.09. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $146.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. AAR had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.60.

View Our Latest Report on AIR

About AAR

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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