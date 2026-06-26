Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,153 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $401.82 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.67. The company has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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