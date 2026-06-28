Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $379.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $405.62 and its 200 day moving average is $413.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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