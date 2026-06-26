Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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