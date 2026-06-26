Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in HSBC by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $90,061.03. This trade represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here