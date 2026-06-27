Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,701 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,746 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,097,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,699 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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