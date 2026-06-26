Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,282 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Article Title

Several articles highlighted that Wall Street analysts and bullish investors still see upside in Palantir, citing its rapid revenue growth, strong recent quarterly results, and expanding role in enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Article Title

Palantir’s new partnership with Zeta Global was described as validation for its AI platform and a sign that its technology is gaining traction in enterprise marketing infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Article Title

Some coverage framed the recent selloff as a valuation reset after a huge prior run, arguing that while Palantir remains expensive, the pullback may be making the stock more attractive for long-term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Article Title

Other pieces repeated the long-term growth case, noting Palantir’s strong revenue expansion and AI-driven positioning, but these bullish arguments have not been enough to stop the decline. Negative Sentiment: The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Article Title

The main driver of the stock weakness appears to be concerns about Palantir’s stretched valuation, profit-taking in AI stocks, and a broader rotation away from software names toward AI hardware and chipmakers. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from Michael Burry and repeated reports of Palantir hitting fresh 52-week lows have reinforced fears that the selloff could continue if sentiment stays weak. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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