Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,034 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 32,098 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in NetApp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 478 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NetApp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $126.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Weiss Ratings cut NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Further Reading

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