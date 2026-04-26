Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Trims Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,782 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 23,116 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 1.7% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 465.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,867 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 372,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,933.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 357,635 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 340,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Article Title

Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Article Title

Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24)

Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Article Title

Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Article Title

Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Article Title

Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader ownership signals include notable institutional reductions and recent insider sales reported in public databases — these items can weigh on sentiment if investors interpret them as de-risking. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $283.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $251.44 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.69 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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