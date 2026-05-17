Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,027 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 275.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance cut their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.28. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here