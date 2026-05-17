Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.25 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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