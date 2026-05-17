Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 222.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,580,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,640,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 70,122 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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