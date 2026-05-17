Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1,109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.7% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.38 and a 200-day moving average of $334.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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