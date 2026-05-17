Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.15 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9%

CBRE opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report).

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