Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 284.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,638 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $226.81 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here