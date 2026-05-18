Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,779 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.38.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $108.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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