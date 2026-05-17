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Abbott Laboratories $ABT Position Increased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Abbott Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its Abbott Laboratories stake by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 23,713 shares valued at about $2.97 million.
  • Abbott reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.15 and revenue of $11.16 billion, and raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.38-$5.58.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.0%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.43.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Abbott Laboratories.

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,713 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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