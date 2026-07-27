Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,054 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,350 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 172,145 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 975,819 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $100,187,000 after buying an additional 100,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,666 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $127,174,000 after buying an additional 680,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 79,773 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.13 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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