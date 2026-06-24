Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 303.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Abbott Laboratories worth $454,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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