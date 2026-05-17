Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Holdings Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ABT opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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