AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 914.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.31% of AbbVie worth $1,244,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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