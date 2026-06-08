AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,787 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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More AbbVie News

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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