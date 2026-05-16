AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,140 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,675,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,241,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.10. The firm has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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