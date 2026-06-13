AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz SE now owns 97,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More AbbVie News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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