AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 8.7% of Bruce & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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