AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,911 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AbbVie by 457.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,986,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

ABBV stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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