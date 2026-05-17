AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,067 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.10. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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