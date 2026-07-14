ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 26,326 Regency Centers Corporation $REG

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,004,796 shares of the company's stock worth $756,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,272 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,165 shares of the company's stock worth $124,680,000 after purchasing an additional 775,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 842,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 660,896 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $626,708.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,435.14. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio is 104.14%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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