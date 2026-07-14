ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 14,323 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,716 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,029 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.08.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BUD opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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