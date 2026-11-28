Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,944 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up approximately 14.6% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. owned about 2.67% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $152,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $29,000. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 160.7% during the third quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $184.43 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 13.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial cut Abercrombie & Fitch from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.64.

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Key Headlines Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

These are some of the ANF headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually high call-option buying, which may reflect bullish positioning but does not guarantee further gains. Call option activity

Trading activity showed unusually high call-option buying, which may reflect bullish positioning but does not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are not uniformly bullish: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $165 but kept an equal-weight rating, placing the target below the recent share price. BMO Capital Markets also lowered its rating. Morgan Stanley rating and target BMO rating report

Analyst views are not uniformly bullish: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $165 but kept an equal-weight rating, placing the target below the recent share price. BMO Capital Markets also lowered its rating. Negative Sentiment: Director Arturo Nunez announced an intended sale of 780 Class A shares, a modest insider-sale signal. Director share sale notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott Lipesky sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $293,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,367,301.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer that designs, sources and sells apparel, footwear, accessories and personal-care products. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, serving customers through retail stores and online channels. Founded in 1892 as an outfitter for sporting and outdoor activities, the company later developed into a lifestyle apparel retailer. It serves customers in North America and international markets, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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