Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,587 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANF

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 172,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,116,070. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $99.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

See Also

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