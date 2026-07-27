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Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Shares Sold by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Abivax logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Octagon Capital Advisors reduced its Abivax stake by 10.4%, selling 79,000 shares during the first quarter and retaining 677,000 shares worth approximately $75.4 million. Abivax remains 8.3% of the fund’s portfolio and its third-largest holding.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant at 47.91%, with several funds—including Gabelli, PSquared Asset Management, Caxton Associates, Sei Investments, and Cetera—adding to their positions during the quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: 13 analysts rate Abivax a Buy, one rates it Hold, and one rates it Sell. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $156.50, versus a recent price of $125.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than Abivax.

Octagon Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Abivax makes up 8.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Abivax worth $75,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Abivax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its holdings in Abivax by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 16,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Abivax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,220 shares of the company's stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Abivax by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,260 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abivax from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abivax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ABVX

Abivax Price Performance

Abivax stock opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.22. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $148.83.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abivax

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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